Italian teenager Jannik Sinner rallied Thursday against third-seeded Australian Alex De Minaur and booked his spot in the Sofia Open semifinals in Bulgaria.
The 19-year-old won 80 percent of his first-serve points (43 of 54) and saved six of seven break points in a 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-1 victory in two hours and 11 minutes.
Sinner's semifinal opponent is No. 5 seed Adrian Mannarino of France, a 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 winner against Radu Albot of Moldova.
"(Adrian) is a tough player, a lefty who is serving well and moving well in long rallies. It is going to be a physical match," Sinner said. "I have to talk to my coach about how I am going to play tomorrow and try to be prepared."
Friday's other semifinal pits Canada's Vasek Pospisil against France's Richard Gasquet. Pospisil knocked off No. 6 seed John Millman of Australia 6-3, 6-2 in the quarterfinals, while Gasquet eliminated Italy's Salvatore Caruso 7-6 (4), 7-5.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.