Simone Biles withdrew from the individual floor exercise event at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.
She will decide whether to participate in the balance beam final, scheduled for Tuesday.
"Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision on beam later this week," USA Gymnastics said in a tweet. "Either way, we're all behind you, Simone."
Biles withdrew from the team and individual all-around gymnastics competitions earlier, citing mental health and an ongoing case of the "twisties."
Biles, 24, came into the games favored to win multiple gold medals.
Biles won four gold medals, including the individual all-around, at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.
