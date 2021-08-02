Simone Biles will return for Tuesday's balance beam final after withdrawing from four previous competitions.

USA Gymnastics made the announcement early Monday, adding that Suni Lee will also be competing for beam gold.

Biles cited mental health and a case of the "twisties" in withdrawing from the all-around competition and three subsequent event finals, including Monday's floor final. Biles took to social media last Friday saying that she felt her "mind and body are simply not in sync" when explaining her case of the "twisties."

Biles took the bronze media on beam in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and is the three-time world champion in the event. Biles won four gold medals, including the individual all-around, at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

