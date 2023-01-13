Simas Lukosius hit five 3-pointers and scored a career-high 28 points to lift host Butler past Villanova 79-71 Friday in Indianapolis.
Lukosius hit two free throws with 47.7 seconds left to give the Bulldogs a 75-68 lead which they wouldn't relinquish.
Chuck Harris added 12 points, Jalen Thomas contributed 11 and Eric Hunter Jr. had 10 for the Bulldogs (11-8, 3-5 Big East), who snapped a two-game losing streak.
Butler was short-handed without DJ Hughes, Myles Wilmoth, Manny Bates and John-Michael Mulloy.
Eric Dixon led Villanova with 22 points and Caleb Daniels added 21.
Cam Whitmore had 12 for the Wildcats (8-10, 2-5), who have dropped three in a row.
Villanova continued to play without Justin Moore (Achilles) and Jordan Longino (left leg).
In the first half, Thomas caught the ball in the lane and hit a difficult shot to give Butler a 19-16 lead with 9:17 left. After Daniels missed a 3-pointer for Villanova, Thomas scored again for a five-point advantage.
Whitmore dropped in a trey with 6:50 remaining to close within 24-22.
But the Bulldogs responded with a 10-0 run to go ahead by 12.
Daniels ended a scoring drought of more than four-and-a-half minutes to cut the deficit to 34-24 with 2:13 remaining.
Lukosius and Ali Ali each hit a 3-pointer in the final minute and Butler went on to lead 40-30 at halftime.
Brandon Slater opened the second half with a layup, Daniels and Brendan Hausen each hit a trey and the Wildcats trailed by just two.
Dixon converted a layup with 14:18 left to cap a 12-0 run for a 42-40 Villanova advantage. After an empty Butler possession, Dixon scored again for a four-point lead.
Lukosius hit a 3-pointer with 12:15 to go and Butler closed within 46-44.
When Lukosius completed a three-point play with 9:48 left, the Bulldogs equalized at 51.
After Butler pulled ahead 67-62, Daniels grabbed an offensive rebound and scored with 3:21 remaining.
