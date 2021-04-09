Former Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Player of the Year Jalen Pickett is leaving Siena and entered the transfer portal.
Pickett averaged 12.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists as a junior this season. The 6-foot-4 guard was named the MAAC's top player in 2019-20 when he averaged 15.1 points, 6.0 assists and 4.6 rebounds in 29 games (28 starts).
"We thank Jalen for his contributions to Siena Basketball, and wish him the best in his future endeavors," Saints coach Carmen Maciariello said in a news release.
Pickett has two seasons of eligibility remaining due to the NCAA rule granting players an extra season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"I just want to say I love Siena and I enjoyed my time here and I thank Siena and (former) Coach (Jamion) Christian and Coach Carm for believing in me and making me into a great player over my three years here and for my teammates who believed in me and helped me succeed," Pickett told the Albany Times Union.
Pickett averaged 15 points, 6.1 assists and 4.9 rebounds in 76 career games (74 starts) for Siena.
--Field Level Media
