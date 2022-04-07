Pittsburgh Penguins captain and leading scorer Sidney Crosby is one of three Pittsburgh players who will miss Thursday's game against the Rangers at New York because of illness.

Also out because of illness are defenseman John Marino and forward Radim Zohorna.

According to the Penguins, the illnesses are not related to COVID-19.

Crosby, the eight-time All-Star and two-time Hart Memorial Trophy winner, has 72 points (26 goals, 46 assists) in 59 games in his 17th NHL season.

Marino is in his third NHL season, all with Pittsburgh. He has 24 points (one goal, 23 assists) in 71 games.

Zohorna, in his second season, has chipped in two goals and four assists in 17 games.

Pittsburgh (41-20-10, 92 points) trails second-place New York (45-20-6, 96 points) in the Metropolitan Division, making their game Thursday crucial for playoff positioning.

--Field Level Media

