Philadelphia Flyers forward Morgan Frost is expected to miss several months -- and possibly the rest of the regular season -- after undergoing shoulder surgery later this month, general manager Chuck Fletcher said Tuesday.
Frost, a 21-year-old prospect who was the team's first-round draft pick (No. 27 overall) in 2017, appeared in only two games this season. He played in 20 games as a rookie in 2019-20, registering two goals and five assists.
The injury took place Jan. 19 when Buffalo Sabres defenseman Jake McCabe delivered a hit against Frost. He did not return.
The Flyers entered Tuesday with a 7-2-1 record, good for 15 points and a share of first place in the NHL's East division.
