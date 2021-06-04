Kristi Toliver scored a game-high 22 points and the host Los Angeles Sparks raced to a 23-point halftime lead on their way to a 98-63 victory against the Indiana Fever on Thursday night.
Te'a Cooper added 15 points, Bria Holmes and Erica Wheeler had 14 each, and Nia Coffey had 13 for the Sparks (3-3), who shot 56.1 percent from the floor and 50 percent on 3-pointers. The Sparks won for the third time in four games despite being short-handed.
Nneka Ogwumike will miss 4-6 weeks because of a left knee sprain suffered in a loss at Dallas last Sunday and her sister, Chiney Ogwumike, missed her second consecutive game because of right knee soreness and is listed as week-to-week.
Kelsey Mitchell scored 15 points and Jantel Lavender and Tiffany Mitchell added 10 each to lead the last-place Fever, who dropped to 0-4 on a five-game road trip and 1-9 for the season. They have lost five straight games overall.
Indiana shot 34.3 percent from the floor and 30 percent on 3-pointers.
The Fever pulled within 20 three times early in the third quarter, but Toliver scored five points as the Sparks increased their lead to 67-39. L.A. held a 28-point lead at the end of the third quarter.
Teaira McCowan's basket gave the Fever a 12-10 lead but they didn't make another field goal in the final six minutes of the first quarter.
Holmes made two 3-pointers and Wheeler made one during a 15-0 run by the Sparks.
Lindsay Allen's two free throws with 1.9 seconds left ended Indiana's scoring drought and left L.A. with a 25-14 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Toliver's three-point play pushed the lead to 34-16 and the Sparks led by 18 on three more occasions.
L.A. continued to expand the lead and Toliver scored her team's final five points to produce a 48-25 halftime lead.
--Field Level Media
