The short-handed Minnesota Lynx announced the signing Tuesday of veteran forward Cierra Burdick.
The move comes one day after the team announced that forward Natalie Achonwa (knee) and guard Aerial Powers (thumb) will be sidelined indefinitely with injuries.
Burdick, 27, has played in 46 games since being drafted in the second round by the Los Angeles Sparks in 2015.
Burdick played four games this season with the Phoenix Mercury, tallying four points, seven rebounds and three assists in 19 minutes. She was released on May 26.
She holds career averages of 2.0 points, 1.4 rebounds and 8.0 minutes with the Atlanta Dream (2015-16), New York Liberty (2017), San Antonio Stars (2017), Las Vegas Aces (2020) and Phoenix.
