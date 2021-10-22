Sorry, an error occurred.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers ruled out tight end Rob Gronkowski, wide receiver Antonio Brown, linebacker Lavonte David and cornerback Richard Sherman for Sunday's game.
Head coach Bruce Arians confirmed Friday that all four injured starters will be absent when the Bucs (5-1) host the Chicago Bears (3-3).
Brown (ankle), David (ankle) and Sherman (hamstring) were all injured in Tampa Bay's 28-22 win in Philadelphia on Oct. 14. Gronkowski (ribs) has not played since Week 3.
Brown has 29 receptions for 418 yards and a team high-tying four touchdown catches in five games.
Gronkowski has 16 catches for 184 yards and four touchdowns in three games.
David has 34 tackles and one sack in five games.
Sherman made his Bucs debut against New England on Oct. 3. He has 11 tackles and one fumble recovery in three games.
--Field Level Media
