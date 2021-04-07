Tiger Woods' accident in February was caused by excessive speed and failure to negotiate a curve, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said on Wednesday.
Sheriff Alex Villanueva said at a press conference in downtown Los Angeles that there were no signs of impairment for Woods, who will not face any citations or charges for the crash on Feb. 23.
"The primary cause or factor for this traffic collision was driving at a speed unsafe for the road conditions and inability to negotiate the curve of the roadway," Villanueva said.
Villanueva said Woods' Genesis SUV was traveling an estimated 84 to 87 mph on a stretch of road that has a speed limit of 45 mph.
Woods, 45, sustained severe leg injuries after the SUV struck a raised median, crossed through two oncoming lanes and uprooted a tree before rolling over in Rolling Hills Estates, just outside of Los Angeles.
Villanueva said Woods and his representatives have been cooperative during the investigation and permitted the release of the findings. Villanueva initially cited privacy concerns for not releasing the findings earlier.
Woods did not specifically address his speeding in a statement posted to social media on Wednesday.
"In the last few days, I received word from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department that their investigation regarding my traffic accident back on February 23rd in Los Angeles has been completed and closed," Woods wrote on Twitter.
Woods also thanked the good Samaritans who assisted him and called 911, as well as the rescue workers who attended the scene, including L.A. Sheriff's Deputy Carlos Gonzalez.
"I will continue to focus on my recovery and family, and thank everyone for the overwhelming support and encouragement I've received throughout this very difficult time," Woods concluded.
