Shea Theodore scored two goals and Alex Tuch had a goal and two assists as the Vegas Golden Knights remained unbeaten with a 5-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night in Las Vegas.
It was the third two-goal game of Theodore's career. Mark Stone and Alex Pietrangelo each added a goal and an assist and Marc-Andre Fleury made 21 saves for Vegas, which improved to 4-0-0, the best start to a season in the franchise's four-year history.
The Golden Knights have also won 12 of their past 13 games at T-Mobile Arena, including all four this season.
Nick Schmaltz and Phil Kessel scored goals and Darcy Kuemper had 24 saves for Arizona. The teams resume their four-game series with a back-to-back set in Glendale, Ariz., starting Friday night.
Vegas took a 2-0 lead in the first period by scoring on two of its first three shots of the game. Theodore got the first at 5:18, a one-timer from the top of the right circle off a pass from Alec Martinez for the first goal by a Golden Knights defenseman this season.
Vegas didn't have to wait long to get a second tally from a blue-liner. A little over three minutes later, Pietrangelo, coming off a career-high 16-goal season for the St. Louis Blues, made it 2-0 with his first goal in a Golden Knights uniform. He slapped in a rebound of a Tuch shot that had caromed to him off the boards into the right circle.
Stone extended the lead to 3-0 midway through the second period with his second goal of the season. He took a pass from Max Pacioretty and then broke in alone in the slot and slid a shot around Kuemper's left pad and inside the right post.
Arizona cut it to 3-1 at 11:52 of the second. Drake Caggiula stole the puck behind the net and backhanded a pass to Schmaltz, who rifled a shot from the right dot into the far upper corner of the net.
Vegas broke the game open with two goals in a 73-second span early in the third period. Theodore got the first when he knocked in Reilly Smith's crossing pass over Kuemper's right pad at 5:01, and Tuch followed with a power-play goal.
Kessel deflected in a Jakob Chychrun shot for his fourth goal of the season at 7:38 to finish the scoring.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.