Jabe Mullins scored a game-high 22 points as Washington State broke a school record with 19 3-point field goals Friday afternoon in a 96-54 nonconference victory against visiting Detroit Mercy in Pullman, Wash.
The Cougars (3-2 overall) also clamped down defensively on Antoine Davis, one of the top scorers in NCAA history.
Davis extended his NCAA-record streak of scoring in double-digits to 118 games, with 15 points on 6-for-19 shooting. Earlier in the week, Davis broke the mark of 116 set by La Salle's Lionel Simmons (1987-90) and matched by Campbell's Chris Clemons (2015-2019).
Davis also moved into 14th place in NCAA Division I in career scoring, surpassing Houston legend Elvin Hayes (1966-68). Davis has 2,897 points and - if he maintains his current pace (23.3 points a game) - would rise to No. 2 on the career list by the end of the season, trailing only LSU's Pete Maravich.
Mullins, a transfer from Saint Mary's, made 6 of 8 from 3-point range to lead four Cougars in double-figure scoring. On Monday, he scored a career-high 24 points in an 82-56 victory over Eastern Washington when he made 8 of 11 from beyond the arc.
TJ Bamba and Justin Powell, a transfer from Tennessee, added 18 and 17 points. Bamba was 4-for-5 on 3s and Powell was 4-for-6. Powell added a game-high seven assists and grabbed six rebounds.
Mouhamed Gueye had 10 points and a game-high eight rebounds for WSU. Teammates DJ Rodman, Kymany Houinsou and Mael Hamon-Crespin scored nine points apiece.
Jayden Stone led the Titans (3-4) with 20 points.
WSU opened the game with a 13-2 run, capped by a pair of Mullins 3-pointers.
Davis missed his first four shots before sinking a trey with 11:15 left in half to pull the Titans within 24-10.
But the Cougars steadily pulled away, with Powell making a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give WSU a 56-23 lead at the half.
Washington State extended the lead to 49 points, 96-47, with a little more than two minutes remaining before Detroit Mercy closed with a 7-0 run.
The Cougars shot 60.7% from the field (34 of 56), including 65.5% (19 of 29) from beyond the arc, while limiting the Titans to 38.3% shooting (18 of 47).
