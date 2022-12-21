Ja'Vier Francis scored a career-best 23 points on 9-of-9 shooting and collected 13 rebounds to help No. 3 Houston streamroll visiting McNeese 83-44 in nonconference action on Wednesday night.
Emanuel Sharp established career highs of 18 points and six 3-pointers as Houston (12-1) continued its strong season. Marcus Sasser made five 3-pointers while scoring 17 points and Jamal Shead had nine assists for the Cougars.
Roberts Berze scored 13 points and Christian Shumate added 10 for NcNeese (3-10), which lost its fourth straight game.
Houston shot 52.5 percent from the field, including 14 of 33 from 3-point range. The Cougars held a 43-22 rebounding edge.
The Cowboys made 36.7 percent of their shots and were 6 of 24 from behind the arc. Zach Scott had four steals for McNeese.
The Cowboys drop to 1-7 on the road. McNeese's point total was its third-lowest of the season. It scored 40 in losses to Tennessee and Iowa State.
The contest was tied at 7 nearly seven minutes into the game when Houston blew it open with a 20-2 burst.
Sharp made three treys during the stretch and Sasser and Tramon Mark each made one as the Cougars took a 27-9 advantage with 4:40 left in the half.
McNeese pulled within 30-17 on a three-point play by Dionjahe Thomas with 2:27 remaining before Houston closed the half with a 12-2 burst. Sasser made two 3-points, Terrance Arceneaux drained one and Sharp capped a 15-point half with his fifth trey with two seconds left as the Cougars led 42-19 at the break.
Houston continued to be hot from outside in the second half and Shead and Sharp each made 3-pointers during a 16-0 surge that saw the Cougars take a 63-21 lead with 12:11 to play.
A short time later, Houston ran off eight more points in a row. Arceneaux hit a jumper with 7:30 left to give the Cougars a 31-5 edge in the second half and 73-24 for the game.
The Cowboys later finished the contest with a 12-4 run to get the final deficit under 40.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.