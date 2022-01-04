The Sharks placed captain Logan Couture and fellow forward Lane Pederson in the COVID-19 protocol Tuesday.

Neither player will be available when San Jose visits the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night.

Couture, 32, ranks second on the team with 29 points (12 goals, 17 assists) in 32 games this season.

Couture skated in his 800th game on Sunday at Pittsburgh and scored a goal in the 8-5 loss to the Penguins.

Pederson, 24, has two assists in 20 appearances this season.

They joined Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro in the NHL's health and safety protocol.

--Field Level Media

