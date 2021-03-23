San Jose Sharks forward Kurtis Gabriel and head coach Bob Boughner were both fined by the NHL on Tuesday.
Gabriel, 27, was docked $3,017.24 -- the maximum allowable under the league's collective bargaining agreement -- for cross-checking Los Angeles Kings defenseman Kurtis MacDermid prior to Monday's game.
The former teammates with the Owen Sound Attack of the Ontario Hockey League later dropped the gloves midway in the first period.
Boughner was assessed a $5,000 fine following Gabriel's actions in pregame warmups.
The Sharks snapped a four-game winless skid (0-3-1) with a 2-1 victory over the Kings on Monday.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.