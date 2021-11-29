San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane cleared waivers on Monday.

The Sharks reportedly now plan to assign the 30-year-old veteran to the AHL's San Jose Barracuda.

Kane has not played this season and has not practiced since the start of training camp back.

On Oct. 19, the NHL suspended him 21 games for violating COVID-19 protocols after he reportedly submitted a false vaccination card.

His suspension ended Monday, as San Jose played its 21st game Sunday against the host Chicago Blackhawks.

Kane's agent, Dan Milstein, tweeted Sunday that his client would report to the Barracuda if he cleared waivers.

"Evander is looking forward to resuming his NHL career this season," Milstein posted.

Kane is in the fourth year of a seven-year, $49 million contract he signed with the Sharks in May 2018. He is still owed more than $20 million on that deal.

Last season, he led the Sharks in goals (22) and assists (27) while appearing in all 56 games.

He has 264 goals and 242 assists in 769 career games for the Atlanta Thrashers (2009-11), Winnipeg Jets (2011-15), Buffalo Sabres (2015-18) and Sharks.

--Field Level Media

