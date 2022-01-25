San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson is expected to be sidelined at least two months after undergoing surgery to repair a small muscle tear in his left forearm, the team announced Tuesday.

Karlsson's surgery was performed Monday at Kaiser Permanente in San Jose. The team announced the two-time Norris Trophy recipient will be re-evaluated in mid-March.

Karlsson, 31, has recorded 26 points (eight goals, 18 assists) in 33 games this season.

He has 651 points (151 goals, 500 assists) in 821 career games with the Ottawa Senators (2009-18) and Sharks.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.