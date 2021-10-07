The San Jose Sharks claimed forward Jonah Gadjovich off waivers from the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday.

Gadjovich, who turns 23 next week, was a second-round pick (55th overall) by the Canucks in the 2017 draft.

He skated in only one game for Vancouver. He made his debut against Calgary on May 16, 2021 and got into a fight with Flames defenseman Connor Mackey.

Gadjovich scored 15 goals and added three assists in 19 games last season with the AHL's Utica Comets.

--Field Level Media

