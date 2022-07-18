The San Jose Sharks re-signed goalie Kaapo Kahkonen to a two-year contract on Monday.

The details of the deal were not released, but multiple media outlets reported the contract to have an average annual value of $2.75 million.

San Jose brings back Kahkonen despite already having a pair of experienced goaltenders on its roster in James Reimer and Adin Hill.

Kahkonen, 25, made 295 saves in 322 attempts (.916) and posted a 2.86 goals-against average in 11 games (10 starts) with the Sharks last season after being traded from the Minnesota Wild in March.

During his two-plus seasons with Minnesota, Kahkonen finished with a .907 save percentage and 2.88 GAA in 54 games (51 starts). He went 31-17-4 during that span.

The Helsinki, Finland native was selected by the Wild in the fourth round of the 2014 NHL draft with the 109th overall pick.

--Field Level Media

