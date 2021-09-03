San Jose Sharks associate coach Rocky Thompson, who is unable to receive the COVID-19 vaccine due to an undisclosed medical reason, stepped down Friday.
"Under the new League protocols, I am not permitted to fulfill my duties on the Sharks coaching staff at this time," Thompson said in a statement. "I will have no further comment on this matter."
Under league rules, any person who goes within 12 feet of NHL players must be vaccinated for COVID-19.
Thompson was preparing for his second season on San Jose's coaching staff. The Sharks plan to name his replacement in the near future.
--Field Level Media
