Shareef O'Neal, son of basketball Hall of Fame member Shaquille O'Neal, will play for the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Summer League.
The elder O'Neal won three NBA championships with the Lakers (2000-02).
A 6-foot-10 forward, Shareef O'Neal wasn't selected in Thursday night's NBA draft. He worked out with multiple teams, including the Lakers, in the pre-draft process.
He started his college career at UCLA in 2018-19 and redshirted because of a heart condition. He played part of the 2019-20 season for the Bruins, then transferred to LSU the following year.
In the 2021-22 season, O'Neal averaged 2.9 points and 2.1 rebounds in 14 games, averaging 9.2 minutes.
In 37 games (no starts) over one season with UCLA and two at LSU, he scored a total of 97 points and had 112 rebounds, 13 blocks and four assists.
In a pre-draft chat with reporters, Shareef O'Neal said he and his father disagreed about his basketball future.
"He didn't want me to do this (enter the draft), and I know he probably doesn't want me saying this, but sorry. We're both grown, we'll get past it," the 22-year-old O'Neal said
"I know he's an NBA legend, I know he's my dad, but it was right in front of me, I had to go get it. So, if he likes it or not, it's not really going to stop me from doing what I want to do."
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.