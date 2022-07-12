Shane Bieber was superb in throwing a three-hit complete game in the Cleveland Guardians' 4-1 victory over the visiting Chicago White Sox in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.
It was the 17th complete game in the majors this year.
Bieber (4-5) lost his shutout in the seventh. He allowed Andrew Vaughn and Jose Abreu to reach base and Eloy Jimenez drove Vaughn home.
Bieber struck out seven and didn't walk a batter. He threw 95 pitches, 72 for strikes.
"I'm happy," Bieber said in a postgame television interview. "I felt like I wanted to bounce back after my last outing."
Bieber allowed five runs in 5 2/3 inning while losing to the Detroit Tigers last Wednesday.
The Guardians got on the scoreboard in the third inning off losing pitcher Davis Martin (1-3). The three-run rally started with a one-out infield single by Austin Hedges. After a two-out single by Steven Kwan, Hedges came home on a double by Amed Rosario. Both Kwan and Rosario scored on a single by Jose Ramirez for a 3-0 advantage. Ramirez leads the American League with 68 RBIs.
Bieber retired 11 in a row until Owen Miller dropped a throw from Rosario at first base with one out in the fifth. It was Miller's eighth error on the season. Gavin Sheets, though, was quickly erased on a double play.
The Guardians added an insurance run in the fifth. Myles Straw walked with one out, the first free pass of the game. He sped home on Rosario's two-out double into the gap in right center. It was Cleveland's 10th two-out hit of the series. Rosario was 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run.
It was significant, too, as Bieber has won 31 consecutive games when the Guardians have scored four or more runs.
Chicago broke through with a run in the seventh. Bieber hit Vaughn in the elbow and it came back to haunt him. Abreu and Jimenez followed with singles to ruin Bieber's shutout bid.
Martin pitched six innings and surrendered four runs, eight hits and two walks. He struck out three batters.
