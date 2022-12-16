Oso Ighodaro had 16 points, six rebounds and five assists to lead Marquette to a 69-58 victory Friday night over visiting Creighton at Milwaukee in the Big East opener for both teams.
Shaka Smart, in his 14th season as a head coach, earned his 300th career victory.
Marquette (9-3, 1-0 Big East) won for the sixth time in its last seven games with two other players scoring in double figures -- Oliver Maxence-Prosper (14 points) and David Joplin (10).
Tyler Kolek finished with a game-high seven assists and four steals for the Golden Eagles.
Creighton, ranked as high as No. 7 in the AP Top 25 poll earlier this season, has lost six straight.
The Bluejays (6-6, 0-1) have played the last three games without senior center Ryan Kalkbrenner, the reigning Big East Defensive Player of the Year.
Kalkbrenner is suffering from a non-COVID-19 illness, according to the school. He has sat on the bench during his absence, including Friday's game.
Without Kalkbrenner, Creighton's depth is affected with freshman Fredrick King starting in his place.
Marquette's bench outscored Creighton 21-7.
The Bluejays were led by King's 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Baylor Schiereman added 14 points and 11 rebounds and Arthur Kaluma added 12 points.
King's dunk with 7:51 left in the first half cut Marquette's lead to 25-24.
The Golden Eagles proceeded to go on a 10-0 run before leading 40-31 at halftime.
A 9-0 run increased Marquette's lead to 64-47 with 7:27 remaining.
The Bluejays did not get closer than 11 points the rest of the game.
Creighton's 18 turnovers led to 18 points for Marquette.
The Bluejays were 4 of 20 from 3-point range and they attempted only five free throws (making four).
Marquette was 21 of 39 (53.8 percent) from within the 3-point line.
The Golden Eagles scored 42 of their points in the paint, overshadowing a 1-of-8 shooting performance from beyond the arc in the second half.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.