Overnight storms in Omaha, Neb., caused officials to delay the third round of the U.S. Senior Open, and another round of storms caused a nearly three-hour suspension of play Saturday afternoon.
Players were pulled from the Omaha Country Club at 1:49 p.m. CT, shortly after Jim Furyk had buried a pair of birdies to give himself a three-shot lead over the rest of the field at 6 under.
Play resumed at 4:44 p.m. CT.
Tee times were originally pushed up in hopes of avoiding bad weather -- which eventually came to pass -- but the start had to ultimately be pushed back because of course damage sustained overnight.
