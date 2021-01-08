The Columbus Blue Jackets held "a number of players" out of practice Friday due to COVID-19 concerns.

The team issued a brief statement explaining that the decision was made "out of an abundance of caution" and in accordance with NHL protocols.

No individual players were identified, but The Athletic reported that defenseman Seth Jones and captain Nick Foligno are among the players off the ice.

The Blue Jackets are scheduled to open the season with games against the Predators in Nashville on Jan. 14 and 16.

Columbus lost to the eventual champion Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.