The NHL on Saturday announced that seven more Vancouver players were added to the COVID-19 list, bringing the total number to 14.

Two coaches were added to the list as well, ESPN reported.

The Canucks are on a pause until at least April 6 and won't be allowed to play again until at least April 8.

Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko, defenseman Tyler Myers, forwards Bo Horvat, Tyler Motte, Travis Boyd, Jayce Hawryluk and Brandon Sutter were added to the list.

Goaltender Braden Holtby, defensemen Alex Edler, Quinn Hughes and Travis Hamonic, and forwards Adam Gaudette, Zack MacEwen and Antoine Roussel were already on the list.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.