Serena Williams' quest for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title ended Sunday in the fourth round of the French Open with a shocking 6-3, 7-5 loss to Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan.
The three-time French Open champion never won more than two games in a row during the 77-minute match, as Rybakina won 66 of the 117 points to move into her first-ever Grand Slam quarterfinal.
Williams, the No. 7 seed, posted more unforced errors (19) than winners (15) and saved only two of seven break points. No. 21 seed Rybakina struck four aces and finished with 21 winners and 13 unforced errors.
Despite some gaudy statistics to suggest otherwise, Williams maintained the match could've gone either way.
"It was definitely close," Williams said. "There is literally a point here, a point there, that could change the whole course of the match. I'm not winning those points. That literally could just change everything."
Williams, 39, will next have the opportunity to match Margaret Court's career record of 24 Grand Slam titles next month at Wimbledon.
Williams had been 14-0 against players from Kazakhstan before falling to Rybakina in Paris.
"I'm so happy with my match today. It was amazing," Rybakina said. "Of course I was nervous. I was not serving that well before. But I'm just happy that I just managed."
Rybakina has yet to drop a set in what has become a tournament of upsets.
In the bottom half of the draw, a first-time Grand Slam finalist is now guaranteed with 21st-seeded Rybakina the highest-ranked player remaining in that half.
In the quarterfinals, Rybakina will face Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia, who is having her most successful run at Roland Garros in a decade. The Russian was a quarterfinalist in Paris at age 19 in 2011, and Sunday she rallied to defeat No. 15 seed Victoria Azarenka of Belarus, 5-7, 6-3, 6-2.
"Tough to remember what I felt 10 years ago. I'd say completely different. I'm very happy also now. I think I feel a little different. I feel like more mature. It's a good moment, I'm enjoying it, but I've got work to do next matches," Pavlyuchenkova said.
Less than a month from her 30th birthday, Pavlyuchenkova is playing her best tennis in years. In the third round she ousted third-seeded Sofia Kenin.
Yet another top 20 seed fell Sunday when Paula Badosa Gibert beat 2019 finalist Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2. The Spaniard has won nine consecutive matches, including her first tournament victory two weeks ago at Belgrade. She recovered from being down 1-3 in the first set to the 20th-seeded Vondrousova and controlled the third set to reach her first Grand Slam quarterfinal.
Badosa will meet Tamara Zidansek, who will be the first player representing Slovenia ever to reach the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam. Zidansek defeated Sorana Cirstea of Romania in straight sets, 7-6 (4), 6-1.
--Field Level Media
