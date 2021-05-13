Serena Williams accepted a wild-card invitation to next week's Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma, Italy, following her early exit from the Italian Open.
Playing in her first match since the Australian Open in mid-February, Williams fell in straight sets to Argentina's Nadia Podoroska on Wednesday in Rome, 7-6 (6), 7-5. It was Williams' 1,000th WTA Tour-level match.
Williams, 39, is preparing for the French Open. She will be seeking a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title at Roland Garros, which starts on May 23.
Williams' coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, confirmed the Parma entry Thursday on Twitter.
"Change of plans: Serena hasn't been competing for a while, and we want to get as many matches under our belt as possible before Roland-Garros - so we're adding the Emilia-Romagna Open to our schedule," he wrote. "We'll be back in action next week."
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.