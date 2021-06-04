Serena Williams rallied from a three-game deficit in the second set to dispatch fellow American Danielle Collins on Friday in the third round of the French Open in Paris.
The seventh-seeded Williams continued her quest for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title with a 6-4, 6-4 win. She challenged herself audibly and delivered, overcoming a 4-1 deficit in the second set to win the match in 85 minutes.
"That felt really good for me," Williams said. "Things were not going my way. It's not like she gave me those games. I had to earn it and turn it around. That was really positive for me going into the next match."
Collins was left to lament her missed opportunity.
"It was a bit disappointing after being up 4-1. I think Serena played some really great tennis to come back. I don't think I played my best in those moments," Collins said. "I just have to try to learn from it, hopefully do better next time and be able to close out the set."
Williams, 39, fired five aces to advance and set up a match against Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina, who posted a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Russian Elena Vesnina.
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, a 31st-seeded Russian, recorded the upset of the day with a 6-4, 2-6, 6-0 victory over third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.
Pavlyuchenkova avenged a 6-2, 6-3 loss to Sabalenka in the Madrid semifinals last month by taking advantage of 39 unforced errors by her foe.
"I know it's a cliché," Pavlyuchenkova said. "I was the first one to laugh at this -- players would say, 'I'm going to go and enjoy out there.' I'm like, 'Yeah, right. Go enjoy, of course, good luck.'
"Now I actually do that. Even today on the court, apart from having pain in my knee and my leg, I was enjoying. I'm trying to embrace this. I'm enjoying much more now every point the tough matches than I used to before. I guess that's also the reason why I'm still here in the second week."
The top three seeds in the women's draw are no longer competing in the tournament. Top-ranked Ash Barty of Australia retired following her second-round match Thursday and second-seeded Naomi Osaka of Japan withdrew after the first round, citing mental health reasons.
Pavlyuchenkova advanced to face 15th-seeded Belarusian Victoria Azarenka, who secured a 6-2, 6-2 win over 23rd-seeded Madison Keys in 70 minutes.
Twentieth-seeded Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic posted a 6-3, 6-3 win over Polona Hercog of Slovenia.
Another Slovenia, uUnseeded Tamara Zidansek, rallied to a 0-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2 win over Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic, and Romanian Sorana Cirstea cruised to a 6-3, 6-2 win over Russian Daria Kasatkina to reach the fourth round at Roland Garros for the first time since 2009.
