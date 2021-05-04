Ottawa Senators defensemen Thomas Chabot and Josh Brown are unlikely to play the final four games of the regular season due to injuries, coach D.J. Smith announced Tuesday.
Chabot left Monday night's 2-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets with an upper-body injury. Brown is also "dinged up," according to Smith.
Chabot, 24, has 31 points (six goals, 25 assists) in 49 games this season. Brown, 27, has one assist in 26 games.
The Senators (20-27-5, 45 points) have been eliminated from playoff contention.
--Field Level Media
