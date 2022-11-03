The Ottawa Senators activated goaltender Cam Talbot off injured reserve Thursday ahead of their home game against the Vegas Golden Knights.
Talbot will be the No. 2 goalie Thursday night, available if necessary to relieve starter Anton Forsberg.
It will be the first time Talbot dresses for a regular-season game as a member of the Senators. Ottawa acquired him from the Minnesota Wild over the offseason straight up for goalie Filip Gustavsson. But Talbot suffered a rib injury during training camp in September.
"It feels good," Talbot told reporters. "It's a grind. You never know when these things are actually gonna heal themselves. There's nothing you can do to hurry the process along. I just tried to stay ready, stay in shape and it's nice to be back out there with the boys finally."
The 35-year-old journeyman begins his 10th campaign with his sixth NHL team after time with the New York Rangers (2013-15), Edmonton Oilers (2015-19), Philadelphia Flyers (2019), Calgary Flames (2019-20) and Wild. Talbot compiled a career record of 201-142-34 with a .915 save percentage and a 2.63 goals-against average.
Without Talbot available, Forsberg has started eight of the Senators' first nine games entering Thursday. In that time he has gone 3-5-0 with a .909 save percentage and a 3.18 GAA.
