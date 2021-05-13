The Senior Bowl is moving to February, a result of the addition of a 17th game to the NFL regular season.
The game, held annually in Mobile, Ala., is shifting from its traditional January date on the schedule and will be played Feb. 5, 2022.
By changing the date, the pro prospect showcase for NFL teams will continue to be played during the week between the conference championship games and the Super Bowl. The next Super Bowl is set for Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.
The first Senior Bowl was played in Jacksonville, Fla., in 1950, and moved to moved to Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile the in 1951. In 2021, the game moved to new Hancock Whitney Stadium at the University of South Alabama.
--Field Level Media
