The Ottawa Senators signed defenseman Artem Zub to a two-year, $5 million extension.
General manager Pierre Dorion announced the deal on Friday.
Zub tallied three goals, 11 assists and 26 penalty minutes in 47 games in his first season in the NHL in 2020-21.
The 25-year-old Russian signed with the Senators last year after playing four seasons in the KHL with SKA St. Petersburg.
