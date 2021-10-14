Sorry, an error occurred.
The Ottawa Senators scored three goals in the first period and held on for a 3-2 victory over the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night.
Anton Forsberg, starting in goal because Matt Murray was ill, made 46 saves for Ottawa.
Tyler Ennis had a goal and an assist, and Chris Tierney and Alex Formenton added goals for the Senators in their season opener.
Jason Spezza and William Nylander each had a goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs, who won their opener Wednesday, 2-1 over the Montreal Canadiens.
Petr Mrazek stopped 23 shots for Toronto before he suffered a groin injury late in the second period. Jack Campbell replaced him in the third and stopped all 10 shots he faced.
Ottawa scored twice in the final two minutes of its three-goal first period.
Tierney scored at 8:31 when Nick Holden's pass went into the goal off his skate. Ennis also earned an assist as Ottawa took advantage of Pierre Engvall's turnover and Mrazek's rebound.
Ennis scored on a deflection during a power play at 18:58. Thomas Chabot and Tim Stutzle earned assists. Wayne Simmonds was off for slashing.
Formenton scored at 19:59 on a shot from the right circle. Victor Mete had the assist as Ottawa capitalized on Ondrej Kase's turnover.
Both goaltenders were tested in the second period, and Toronto's Jake Muzzin hit a post.
Toronto took the first 13 shots of the third period, and Spezza scored from the right circle on a power play at 3:11. Nikita Zaitsev was off for holding.
Nylander scored from the right circle on a pass from Spezza at 8:50 of the third when Tierney was off for holding.
Campbell was removed for an extra attacker late in the third period. But Toronto's John Tavares was penalized for hooking at 19:18.
Auston Matthews, recovering from wrist surgery, did not play for Toronto.
Brady Tkachuk, a restricted free agent, agreed to a seven-year, $57.5 million contract with Ottawa on Thursday but did not play.
--Field Level Media
