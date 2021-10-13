Sorry, an error occurred.
Ottawa Senators goalie Matt Murray is battling a cold and is questionable for Thursday's season opener against the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs.
Murray told reporters on Wednesday that he will be a game-time decision. Anton Forsberg would get the start if Murray is unable to go.
Murray, 27, went 10-13-1 with two shutouts, a 3.38 goals-against average and an .893 save percentage during his first season with the Senators in 2020-21.
Forsberg, 28, finished 3-4-1 with a 3.21 GAA and .909 save percentage in his first campaign with Ottawa last season.
--Field Level Media
