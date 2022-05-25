Ottawa Senators goaltender Matt Murray will be ready for training camp this fall, general manager Pierre Dorion confirmed Wednesday.

Murray missed the final 28 games of the season while recovering from a concussion sustained on March 5 at Arizona in a collision with teammate Nikita Zaitsev.

Murray, who turned 28 on Wednesday, finished the season 5-12-2 with one shutout, a .906 save percentage and a 3.05 goals-against average.

A two-time Stanley Cup winner with Pittsburgh, Murray is 132-78-22 with 14 shutouts, a 911 save percentage and a 2.77 GAA in 246 games (238 starts) with the Penguins (2015-20) and Senators.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In