Ottawa defenseman Nikita Zaitsev will be sidelined four weeks with a heel injury, Senators head coach D.J. Smith confirmed Saturday.

Zaitsev exited Thursday night's 2-1 loss at Tampa Bay with a lower-body injury after jamming his right foot against the boards.

He has one goal and one assist in 22 games this season.

Zaitsev, 30, has 94 points (18 goals, 76 assists) in 358 career games with the Toronto Maple Leafs (2016-19) and Senators.

--Field Level Media

