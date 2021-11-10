Sorry, an error occurred.
Defenseman Josh Brown on Wednesday became the sixth Ottawa Senators player to enter the NHL's COVID-19 protocol in the past week.
Brown, 27, joins fellow blueliners Victor Mete and Nick Holden and forwards Connor Brown, Dylan Gambrell and Austin Watson. Associate coach Jack Capuano is also in the protocol.
The Senators canceled Monday's practice as a precaution.
Josh Brown has skated in 12 games this season, including Tuesday night's 3-2 road loss to the Boston Bruins. He has not yet recorded a point.
The fourth-year veteran has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) and 104 penalty minutes in 131 career games with the Florida Panthers (2018-20) and Senators.
Ottawa hosts the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night. The Kings have won six games in a row.
--Field Level Media
