Two SEC men's basketball games scheduled for Wednesday -- Georgia at Texas A&M and Florida at Tennessee -- have been postponed due to a combination of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and quarantining, the league announced Sunday.
The Texas A&M and Florida programs were affected by the latest COVID-19 cases.
Because of the postponements, the SEC moved the scheduled March 3 game featuring Georgia at Tennessee to Wednesday.
The conference has yet to determine make-up dates for the two affected games.
