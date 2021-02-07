NCAA Basketball: Vanderbilt at Georgia

Feb 6, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs players huddle before a game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Stegeman Coliseum. Georgia won 73-70. Mandatory Credit: Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via USA TODAY Network

 Joshua L. Jones

Two SEC men's basketball games scheduled for Wednesday -- Georgia at Texas A&M and Florida at Tennessee -- have been postponed due to a combination of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and quarantining, the league announced Sunday.

The Texas A&M and Florida programs were affected by the latest COVID-19 cases.

Because of the postponements, the SEC moved the scheduled March 3 game featuring Georgia at Tennessee to Wednesday.

The conference has yet to determine make-up dates for the two affected games.

--Field Level Media

