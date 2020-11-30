NCAA Football: Vanderbilt at Missouri

Nov 28, 2020; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores place kicker Sarah Fuller (32) warms up before a game against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

 Denny Medley

Sarah Fuller made history over the weekend.

She received some league-wide recognition for her achievement on Monday.

Vanderbilt's Fuller, who became the first woman to play during a regular-season game in one of college football's Power 5 conferences when she took the opening kickoff in the second half against Missouri on Saturday, was named one of the SEC's special teams players of the week.

Fuller, the starting goalkeeper for the Commodores' women's soccer team, executed a squib kick that traveled 30 yards and was downed at the Missouri 35-yard line during the Tigers' 41-0 win. Her opportunity came because several of Vanderbilt's specialists were unavailable due to COVID-19 protocol.

Fuller became the third woman to play in a Division I college football game, following in the path of kickers Katie Hnida (New Mexico, 2003) and April Goss (Kent State, 2015).

Florida punt returner Kadarius Toney shared the special teams player of the week honor with Fuller.

--Field Level Media

