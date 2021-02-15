The SEC on Monday announced that four games have been moved this week, including the contest between No. 8 Alabama and Texas A&M, because of "icy weather" and COVID-19 protocols.

The new slate of games:

Wednesday:

South Carolina at No. 19 Tennessee (moves from Tuesday)

Thursday:

Alabama at Texas A&M (moves from Wednesday)

Mississippi State at Auburn (moves from Tuesday)

LSU at Ole Miss (moves from Wednesday)

The contest between the Crimson Tide and Aggies will now be a Thursday afternoon game.

Three of the four games were moved back due to extreme weather rolling across the South while the Volunteers-Gamecocks contest was moved due to a "combination of a positive test, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals" within Tennessee's program, the SEC said.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.