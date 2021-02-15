The SEC on Monday announced that four games have been moved this week, including the contest between No. 8 Alabama and Texas A&M, because of "icy weather" and COVID-19 protocols.
The new slate of games:
Wednesday:
South Carolina at No. 19 Tennessee (moves from Tuesday)
Thursday:
Alabama at Texas A&M (moves from Wednesday)
Mississippi State at Auburn (moves from Tuesday)
LSU at Ole Miss (moves from Wednesday)
The contest between the Crimson Tide and Aggies will now be a Thursday afternoon game.
Three of the four games were moved back due to extreme weather rolling across the South while the Volunteers-Gamecocks contest was moved due to a "combination of a positive test, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals" within Tennessee's program, the SEC said.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.