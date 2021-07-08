Chesson Hadley and Sebastian Munoz shot matching 63s in the opening round of the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Ill., on Thursday.
The co-leaders own a one-shot lead at 8 under over Chez Reavie, Camilo Villegas and Hank Lebioda, who all shot 64 at TPC Deere Run and are tied for third. Ryan Moore (65) sits alone in sixth at 6 under.
Five players are T7 three shots back.
Daniel Berger, the highest-ranked player in the field, shot a 2-under 69 and is T52.
Munoz carded three birdies against a bogey on the front nine before catching fire on the back, birdying his final five and six overall.
"It was a really solid round," Munoz said. "Hit the ball really good all day. I got hot with the putter coming in. I wasn't making a lot on the front nine, so it was nice to see them go in on the back. You know, overall solid golf, make the putts, hit the shots."
Hadley posted a clean round. He opened with a birdie on No. 10 and finished with eight overall, four going out and four coming in.
"I was comfortable early and was able to get out of the gates with a birdie," Hadley said. "Hit some really nice shots kind of right off the bat and then I saw a couple putts come off the way I wanted it to, and it was just kind of all clicking today, which was great. I thought the golf course was probably in as good a shape as I've ever seen it."
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.