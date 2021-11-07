Sorry, an error occurred.
Seattle University placed men's basketball coach Jim Hayford on administrative leave after allegations that he used a racial slur during a scrimmage.
According to a report from Stadium, Hayford said the "n-word" twice during a scrimmage on Thursday.
He apologized to the team on Friday, but the majority of players reportedly were refusing to play for him.
Hayford was placed on leave on Friday, Seattle athletic director Shaney Fink confirmed on Saturday.
"Most of the players don't like (Hayford), so this was almost the final straw," a source close to the team told Stadium. "He's very emotional, flammable. It can be a hostile environment."
Associate head coach Chris Victor takes over on an interim basis as the Redhawks prepare to open the season Wednesday against Alcorn State.
Hayford, 54, has coached the Redhawks, who compete in the Western Athletic Conference, since March 2017. He has compiled a record of 64-55 through four seasons, including 12-11 in 2020-21.
He coached at Eastern Washington for six seasons before joining Seattle, posting a 106-91 record from 2011-17. He led the Eagles to an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2015.
--Field Level Media
