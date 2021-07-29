The Seattle Mariners announced Thursday that left-handed pitcher Tyler Anderson has been added to the active roster, following his acquisition from the Pittsburgh Pirates earlier this week.
To make room, right-handed pitcher Ryan Weber was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma.
Anderson, 31, was acquired from the Pirates in exchange for minor league prospects Carter Bins, a catcher, and right-handed pitcher Joaquin Tejada.
Anderson was 5-8 in 18 appearances (all starts) for the Pirates this season, tossing 86 strikeouts against 25 walks with a 4.35 ERA. He had led Pittsburgh in wins and innings pitched (103.1) at the time of the trade.
For his major league career, he has totaled a 4.60 ERA with 494 strikeouts and 174 walks over six seasons with the Colorado Rockies (2016-19), San Francisco Giants (2020) and Pittsburgh.
Weber, 30, has appeared in 63 games (16 starts) for five teams throughout his seven-year career. He has a 6.00 ERA in two appearances with one strikeout and two walks for Seattle this season after previously spending time with the Boston Red Sox and Milwaukee Brewers in 2021.
--Field Level Media
