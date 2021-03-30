HOUSTON ASTROS
2020 record: 29-31 (Second in AL West)
2021 Opening Day starter: Zack Grienke (3-3, 4.03 ERA last season) at Athletics (April 1)
Key additions: C Jason Castro, RHP Pedro Baez
Noteworthy losses: OF George Springer, RHP Roberto Osuna
What's new: George Springer left a void in the outfield, but the team managed to re-sign Michael Brantley.
Worth watching: The team's lineup is full of hitters from top to bottom and they have a solid starting rotation that can help them make another deep postseason run.
Who's next: Well, RHP Forrest Whitley is a hard-throwing young talent with a huge upside, but is sidelined until at least mid-2022 because of Tommy John surgery.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS
2020 record: 26-34 (Fourth In AL West)
2021 Opening Day starter: Dylan Bundy (6-3, 3.29 ERA last season) vs. White Sox (April 1)
Key additions: LHP Jose Quintana, RHP Alex Cobb, RHP Raisel Iglesias, SS Jose Iglesias, OF Dexter Fowler, C Kurt Suzuki
Noteworthy losses: INF Tommy La Stella
What's new: The club spent the offseason bulking up the rotation and bullpen to take pressure off the offense.
Worth watching: The team's lineup is stacked with three potential MVPs in OF Mike Trout, 3B Anthony Rendon, and DH Shohei Ohtani and they have a solid rotation for the first time in years. And first-ballot Hall-of-Famer Albert Pujols isn't done yet, although his 21st season could be his last.
Who's next: OF Brandon Marsh is a five-tool athlete who can play any spot in the outfield.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS
2020 record: 36-24 (first in AL West)
2021 Opening Day starter: Chris Bassitt (5-2, 2.29 ERA last season) vs. Astros (April 1)
Key additions: 1B Mitch Moreland, SS Elvis Andrus
Noteworthy losses: SS Marcus Semien, OF Khris Davis, RHP Liam Hendriks
What's new: After losing starting shortstop Marcus Simien the club traded for veteran Elvis Andrus, who brings a good glove and high-contact ABs.
Worth watching: The Athletics have been at the top of the division for several years now, and MVP candidate Matt Chapman leads the way.
Who's next: C Tyler Soderstrom was the team's first-round pick in 2020 and his mature approach to hitting could make for a surprisingly quick route to the majors.
SEATTLE MARINERS
2020 record: 27-33 (Third in AL West)
2021 Opening Day starter: Marco Gonzales (7-2, 3.10 ERA last season) vs. Giants (April 1)
Key additions: RHP Ken Giles, RHP Chris Flexen, LHP James Paxton
Noteworthy losses: RHP Seth Frankoff
What's new: With two prospects in the top 10 in baseball, the team will again be very young, but increasingly exciting.
Worth watching: Last year's AL rookie of the year Kyle Lewis could become a candidate to follow that with MVP consideration.
Who's next: OF Jarred Kelenic is a player who could produce a 20-20 season every year, and even though he will start the season in the minors, he is expected to become an all-star caliber player right away.
TEXAS RANGERS
2020 record: 22-38 (Last in AL West)
2021 Opening Day starter: Kyle Gibson (2-6, 5.35 ERA last season) at Royals (April 1)
Key additions: OF David Dahl, OF Khris Davis, 1B Nate Lowe
Noteworthy losses: SS Elvis Andrus, RHP Corey Kluber, RHP Lance Lynn
What's new: After trading veteran Elvis Andrus, the team signed another high-contact hitter in David Dahl, who will lead the outfield.
Worth watching: Joey Gallo is one the most exciting hitters to watch in the league. His smooth left-handed power is rare -- watching him hit is worth the price of admission.
Who's next: 3B Josh Jung has an unusual combination of raw power and a good awareness of the strike zone.
--Field Level Media
