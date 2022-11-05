World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain will miss the remainder of this season with a torn oblique muscle.
The 2022 U.S. Open champion retired from Friday's quarterfinal match against Denmark's Holger Rune at the Rolex Paris Masters during the second-set tiebreak, citing an abdominal injury.
"Unfortunately this is the result of my injury: an internal oblique muscle tear in the left abdominal wall with an estimated recovery time of six weeks," Alcaraz posted Saturday on Twitter.
Alcaraz announced his withdrawal from the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, Italy (Nov. 13-20), as well as Spain's Davis Cup quarterfinal matchup with Croatia in Malaga, Spain (Nov. 23).
"It is tough and painful for me to miss these two events, which are so important to me, but all I can do is be positive and focus on my recovery," Alcaraz posted. "Thank you for the support!"
Alcaraz, 19, compiled a 57-13 singles record and won five titles in 2022, including his first grand slam trophy in New York in September and his first two ATP 1000 events (Miami and Madrid).
On Sept. 12, he became the youngest World No. 1 in the history of the ATP rankings.
American Taylor Fritz will replace Alcaraz in the field at the Nitto ATP Finals.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.