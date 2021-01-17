Boston Celtics point guard Kemba Walker is available to make his season debut Sunday afternoon against the visiting New York Knicks.
The four-time All-Star has missed the first 11 games for Boston (8-3) while recovering from a knee injury.
Walker, 30, averaged 20.4 points, 4.8 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 56 starts in 2019-20, his first season with the Celtics.
He played his first eight seasons with the Charlotte Bobcats/Hornets and owns career averages of 19.9 points, 5.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 661 games (616 starts).
Field Level Media
