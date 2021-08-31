Marietta, GA (30060)

Today

Rain in the morning...becoming heavy at times in thunderstorms for the afternoon. High around 75F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.