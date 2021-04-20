Ireland's Seamus Power has withdrawn from this week's Zurich Classic of New Orleans after testing positive for COVID-19.
First alternate Zack Sucher replaces Power in the field, the PGA Tour announced Tuesday.
Sucher will partner with David Hearn in the team competition.
Power, 34, has six career top 10s worldwide and no victories on the PGA Tour. His best finish in 2021 is a T22 at the Puerto Rico Open. He has $2.99 million in career earnings.
--Field Level Media
